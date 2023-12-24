Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Annexon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANNX

Annexon Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Annexon has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Annexon by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.