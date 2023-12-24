Applied Capital LLC Purchases 28,537 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 17.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.29.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

