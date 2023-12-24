Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $162.05 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

