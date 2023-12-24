Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
