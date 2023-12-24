Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.80.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $96.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.