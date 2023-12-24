Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

