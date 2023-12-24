Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $127.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 842,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

