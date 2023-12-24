ASD (ASD) One Day Volume Hits $3.18 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and $3.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00020456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,123.79 or 0.99942625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003647 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04652534 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,303,396.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

