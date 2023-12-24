Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Atkore Stock Up 1.9 %

ATKR stock opened at $161.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.07. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.