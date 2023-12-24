Atlas Brown Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 14.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $802.42. The company had a trading volume of 426,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,073. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.