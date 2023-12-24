Atlas Brown Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,582. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.