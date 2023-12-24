Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 1,864 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.71. 2,211,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

