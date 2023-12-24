Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,984,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,284. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

