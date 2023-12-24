Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.44. 4,433,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

