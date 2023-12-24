Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

