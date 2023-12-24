Atlas Brown Inc. Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.6 %

OTTR traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 208,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $92.74.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Otter Tail

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.