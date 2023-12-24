Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Trimmed by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $230.97 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

