Avalanche 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $47.74 or 0.00109410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $17.45 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00026426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001362 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,468,680 coins and its circulating supply is 365,435,770 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

