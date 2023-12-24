Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $19,509,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 133,013 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

