Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $12.40 Average PT from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZUL

Azul Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:AZUL opened at $10.05 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.