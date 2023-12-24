Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$47.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$46.00 to C$47.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDGI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.11.

Shares of BDGI opened at C$40.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$24.09 and a 1-year high of C$41.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total transaction of C$384,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

