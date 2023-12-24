Barclays Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $310.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.72 and its 200 day moving average is $254.19. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $17,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

