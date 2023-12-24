Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

