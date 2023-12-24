Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.