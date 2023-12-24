Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 690,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

