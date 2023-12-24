Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $231.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.