Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

BHLB stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 201,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

