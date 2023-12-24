Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,253 shares in the company, valued at $731,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 40,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.