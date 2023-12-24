Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $16.46 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $16.46 or 0.00037742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $288.21 million and $5.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00070693 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00023696 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.