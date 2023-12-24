Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $855.54 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $855.54 billion and approximately $15.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,695.31 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.00531880 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00113652 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026016 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,579,781 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
