Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Jeffrey Gao Sells 30,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Gao sold 30,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$113,841.00.

Bitfarms Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:BITF opened at C$3.96 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

