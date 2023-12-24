Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Jeffrey Gao Sells 30,000 Shares

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Gao sold 30,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$113,841.00.
Bitfarms Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of TSE:BITF opened at C$3.96 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.