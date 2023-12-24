Bittensor (TAO) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.83 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for about $282.30 or 0.00648109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $8.83 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,909,187 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,905,396. The last known price of Bittensor is 290.11736178 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,263,078.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

