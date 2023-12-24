Bittensor (TAO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.44 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $272.90 or 0.00624518 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $8.44 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,908,149 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,905,396. The last known price of Bittensor is 290.11736178 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,263,078.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

