BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stake Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYI opened at $11.57 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

