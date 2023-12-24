BNB (BNB) Price Hits $268.66 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $268.66 or 0.00615512 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion and $786.33 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,693,804 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,693,907.15688324. The last known price of BNB is 267.49923598 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1912 active market(s) with $719,772,108.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.