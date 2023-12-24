BNB (BNB) Price Hits $268.66 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $268.66 or 0.00615512 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion and $786.33 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,693,804 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,693,907.15688324. The last known price of BNB is 267.49923598 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1912 active market(s) with $719,772,108.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

