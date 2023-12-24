Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of BXP opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after buying an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

