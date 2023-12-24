Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $12.25

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.