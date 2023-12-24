Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $10.94

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

LendingClub Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $949.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.