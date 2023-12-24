Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,068. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

