Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $275.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

