Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.06.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.82 on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.19.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

