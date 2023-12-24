Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.34.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

