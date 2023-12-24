Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $116.74 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

