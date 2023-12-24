Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.93.

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cara Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 12.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.