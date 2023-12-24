Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARAGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.93.

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 12.3 %

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

