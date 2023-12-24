Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CARM opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Carisma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carisma Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.