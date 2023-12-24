Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.220–0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.

NYSE:CUK opened at $17.27 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 717,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 693,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 484,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 402,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

