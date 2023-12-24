Cartesi Market Cap Reaches $163.46 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $163.46 million and $18.23 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.



About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,796,119 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

