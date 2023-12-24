CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0569 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $45.88 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00020343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,570.41 or 1.00065690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012006 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05687652 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,976,659.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.