Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of CETX stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cemtrex has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

