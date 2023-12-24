Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 145.50 ($1.84).
In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,493.18). In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £1,835.33 ($2,321.15). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,332 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,971.36 ($2,493.18). Insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $586,476 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
